Crawley Town draw Horsham YMCA in Sussex Senior Cup

Crawley Town have been drawn away to Horsham YMCA in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup.

The third round tie will be a local derby against Southern Combination League Premier Division opponents at YM’s Gorings Mead ground.

But Reds must get past their second round opponents Langney Wanderers who they face on Tuesday, November 29, at Eastbourne United’s Oval ground, kick-off 7.45pm.

The tie was originally due to be played last Tuesday but had to postponed because of a clash with Crawley’s FA cup first round replay away to Bristol Rovers.

Crawley Town’s visit to Coventry City in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy has been arrnaged for Wednesday, December 7. Kick-off at 7.45pm at the Ricoh Arena.

