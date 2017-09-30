Crawley Town duo Verheydt and Lewis to miss Carlisle clash

Crawley Town duo Thomas Verheydt and Dennon Lewis are both on the way back to fitness but will miss this afternoon’s clash with Carlisle due to injury.

Dutch striker Verheydt has been ruled out of the last six matches with a knee problem suffered at the end of August and has been receiving treatment for it in his homeland.

Winger Lewis has missed the last three games after being substituted at half-time during their 1-1 draw at Stevenage on September 12.

Head coach Harry Kewell believes they will make the team stronger when their return.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday he said: “Thomas (Verheydt) is coming along nicely. We’re getting the scans back and they are positive so hopefully he can re-join training in the next couple of weeks and then we should be back to full strength.

“Dennon (Lewis) will be back soon as well, and there are a few niggles here and there but we’re okay and we’re working hard.”