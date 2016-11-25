Crawley Town expecting a double threat from in-form Grimsby

Crawley Town are expecting a double threat from in-form visitors Grimsby Town on Saturday - both aerially and on the floor.

The sixth-placed Mariners come into Saturday’s clash at the Checkatrade Stadium on an unbeaten run of four league matches.

They have made a fine start under new manager Marcus Bignot, who made the switch from Solihull Moors to take charge at the start of the month.

Reds boss Dermot Drummy expects another tough challenge as they look to end their nine-game winless run in all competition against a side he feels have two strings to their bow.

He said: “The effect Steve Evans had on Mansfield has been enormous and I think Marcus has been the same at Grimsby, they are both good teams and I think they have settled in well.

“They are on a run. We have watched their goals against Carlisle and Plymouth, they are effective in the air.

“I expect a tough game - that answer comes every week, but I think they are a threat footballing wise and aerially wise. They are a very good side.”

Drummy has also called on his side to cut-out the silly errors at the back in their quest to get back to winnings.

That will be made harder for Reds, who will have to be aware of prolific Grimsby forward Omar Bogle, who is second in the League Two scoring charts with 14 to his name.

Drummy added: “You try and stop the service into him. I have seen him before and his movement is very good for big man, so you have to try and stop the source.

“While looking at the opposition I am more on what we do. While yes they have threats, we have to insinuate our positives.

“I am not disappointed with the way we are performing other than we are letting in silly goals.

“I think the winning run will come again when we eradicate that. We work all the time on attacking play and we highlight defensive play.”

