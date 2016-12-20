Crawley Town have team bonding in Dublin

Crawley Town’s players enjoyed a two-day team-bonding trip to Dublin this week.

They then continued the stress-free life before starting to prepare for their big game on Boxing Day, away to east London club Leyton Orient.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “The lads are going to Dublin for a team-bonding, all of them, we’ve got a Christmas do tonight (Saturday) and after they will come in Tuesday for a fun game before building up for Orient.”

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/christmas/