Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell delighted with whole team for victory at Barnet

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was delighted his team created so many chances and eventually put them away to gain a 2-1 win at Barnet.

He thought it was a deserving victory and he admired the style they showed in achieving victory.

Kewell praised the whole team in his post-match interview.

He said: “We had a game plan and the players stuck to it.

“They worked hard and they got their rewards in the end.

“People will say you’ve got to take those chances but that’s difficult sometimes.

“People are creating chances, we’re looking good but it’s only the start, there’s a long way to go.

“It was the first time in the season where I felt we did enough to win the game.

“I praise my whole team, I felt they were brilliant, they were looking for the ball, they were trying to play in the right areas.”

Kewell was pleased with his players’ movements and positional sense as well as their work-rate.

He said: “They were confident with their passing, I didn’t know how many times you saw that switch of play, perfect position of players with the ball in certain areas, winning the ball, working hard.

“There’s moments when the referee makes certain decisions but then again it’s part and parcel of the game.

“I praise my whole team because they did well today.”