Crawley Town keeper Morris disappointed after second half non-event against Notts County

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris is frustrated at what he called a ‘disappointing’ 1-0 defeat to Notts County.

The Magpies, managed by former West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan, are second on the League 2 table after a run of four successive victories without conceding, but Morris believes Crawley could have got more from the game.

He said: “First half I felt we were on top, it was a bit 50/50 really but I felt we had the better chances.

“In the second half, we didn’t really get going and they got the goal which was a scrappy one.”

“Fair play to them but they didn’t outplay us. It’s disappointing but we’ll pick ourselves up and go again next week.”

Morris pointed to the efficient tactics used by Notts County and the experience in the side which restricted the Reds to zero shots on target.

He added: “They managed the game well, we just couldn’t get our football going because they were breaking it up well, getting fouls, sticking the ball in the channels and doing the nasty side of the game.

“They’ve got some experience in their team, they’re up at the top of the league this year and you can see why.

“They’ve kept a clean sheet away from home, won 1-0 and go home happy.

“They didn’t really cut us open and I didn’t have too many saves to make, it was just one of those games where it just drifted away second half.

“It’s disappointing, but I think we’ve got to give them a little bit of credit for the way they dealt with it but we’ve got to be cuter and create some chances at home.”