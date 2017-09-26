Crawley Town look to continue winning ways against Newport County

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly believes tonight’s home game against Newport County will be a different challenge to that which face them last season.

They are greatly improved under new manager Michael Flynn, who became their permanent boss in May this year having been their caretaker boss since March when he replaced Graham Westley.

Reds beat Newport 3-1 at home but lost 1-0 at Rodney Parade in April as County successfully battled against relegation.

Connolly said: “We need to just focus on this game and not get too carried away.

“We need to go back to the drawing board - sometimes we get a couple of results and we think we’ve cracked it.

“Newport are not a high-flying team but they are also a lot different from last season.

“They are stronger, they are very good going forward. It’s going to be a tough game like every game in League 2 is.

“If we just take one step at a time, hopefully we can get a result.”

Harry Kewell stressed the difficulty of the game bearing in mind the Exiles go into this game lying in eighth place with four wins and three draws coming from their opening nine matches.

Kewell’s assistant Warren Feeney was a casualty, losing his job as their manager in this time last year with County bottom of the Football League with just six points from nine matches.

Crawley midfielder Mark Randall was a member of the Newport squad which survived the drop.

Kewell said: “It’s an important game, it’s a home game, Newport’s a very talented team.

“They’ve done well, they had a good start to the season. So for us we’ll go out there, we’ll go our own way and we’ll see what happens.”