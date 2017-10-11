Crawley Town looking for fan to go on board for first time

For the first time a fan will be allowed to sit in at Crawley Town board meetings.

They will not have a vote but will be able to hear at first hand why decisions are made.

Ken Blackmoor winner of "Club Person of the year" is presented with his trophy by Kelly Derham Operations Director during the Crawley Town Football Club End of season awards dinner at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. May 6, 2017. James Boardman / Telephoto Images SUS-171005-085515001

The fans’ representative will be able to make suggestions and give the fans’ views to the directors.

In return, Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance will make a donation of £8,000 to the club from fundraising activity over two years.

Reds’ operations director Kelly Derham explained: “As a club we want to be a very open.

“We have already been having information meetings with representatives of the fans and this is just formalising what has already started happening.

“It is about making people more aware of what happens behind the scenes and why we do things.”

As well as taking part in board meetings, the representative will be able to attend meetings with the Safety Authority Group (SAG) which involves the police and involves checks to be made before games according to the terms of their licence to admit spectators.

Derham added: “We hope we’ll get a better understanding of what the fans want and they can understand what we do at the back office.

“The £8,000 is a good contribution to the club - the CTSA thought it was a good way to do help us which is somehting they want to do.

“We have a good relationship with the CTSA.”

The fan representative will be elected by CTSA members at the AGM on November 22.

Any existing member of the CTSA may put themselves forward for nomination by October 28.

CTSA chair Carol Bates said: “We have been in talks with the club for over six months on this issue and are extremely pleased that an agreement was made, which will benefit not only the supporters but the club, too.

“This has always been in the aims and objectives of the supporters’ alliance.

“Transparency and openness is key between any club and its supporters.

“Going forward, this is an extremely positive step for both the CTSA and Crawley Town Football Club.

“We look forward to receiving the nominations before October 28.”