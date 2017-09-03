Crawley Town match-winner Roberts believes team bonding helped bring second successive win

Crawley Town forward Jordan Roberts highlighted the importance of team chemistry following his match winning performance in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Yeovil- their first home win since March.

The result also means Crawley have won back-to-back league games for the first time since January, following their impressive 3-0 win at Swindon last week, and Roberts puts the upturn in form down to the chemistry in the team.

He said: “It’s massive. It runs from the ‘keeper down to the strikers and even off the bench with the manager trying to get his instructions out to the players.

“The lads know what they need to do to and they go out there and do their own job.

“It’s important talking to help the players around you, especially the new boys who have come in. I think everyone is clicking really well.

“The fans can see the boys all get on really well, we’ve clicked finally but like I said we’re very pleased about how we’ve all connected.

“We will kick-on and work our way up the table and put a statement out there to the rest of the teams about what we can do and what we’re about. Overall, I’m happy we’ve got the three points.”

Roberts, who has scored three goals in two games following his transition from a winger to a striker, put particular emphasis on his connection with strike partner Enzio Boldewijn.

He added: “We know what each other’s strengths are and I think that’s showing on the pitch.

“Every week on the training pitch, we work on our own games and on the Saturday it’s natural just to link up and communicate with each other.

“It’s our job to hold it up and bring the midfielders into play with us.

“With James Collins leaving the club, someone has got to step up, if not all of us, and show the fans what they’ve been missing.”

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle man is enjoying being deployed as a striker, and is confident he will be a regular goalscorer for Harry Kewell’s side this season.

He said: “I can (be a regular goalscorer). The role the gaffer has given me gives me a bit of freedom.

“I like to shoot whenever I get a bit of space, but I’m out there to do a job and when I get my chance I try to take it just like I have done.

“It’s important for me to carry on this form, kick-on and have a good season.”