Crawley Town offer cash refunds for Portsmouth postponement

Crawley Town have changed their policy about offering cash refunds for tickets bought for cancelled matches.

Last night they had said on their website they had a no cash refund policy for spectators who had bought tickets for Saturday’s postponed match against Portsmouth.

Instead they wanted fans to use the tickets for the rearranged fixture on March 7, or else to exchange them for another home game.

However after ticket holders started asking for cash refunds they have now revised their policy.

Fan Peter Bellamy disagreed with the club’s policy.

He wrote on the club’s fans’ forum:

“No cash refunds if you can’t make the re-arranged game, just a ticket to another game. Shocked

“Can’t say I agree to that and will be contacting the club to voice my concerns. The extra tickets I purchased for Saturday’s game were for family who were visiting from Jersey. They won’t be over for the another game this season so tickets for another game are of no worth to me.”

This morning Bellamy was told he could receive a full refund for the tickets.

He wrote: “I’ve received an email from Kelly to say that they’ll process refunds.”

Speaking to the Crawley Observer today, Crawley’s operations director Kelly Derham said: “We hope people will come and support. Anyone who really can’t come, we will refund.

“We refunded some people who were travelling from Ireland who couldn’t come another time.”

The club website now reads: “If you are unable to make the new date please contact the Box Office in person or by calling 01293 410000. Tickets are still available for the new date, but these are not on sale online.

“It is the club’s policy to offer tickets for an alternative home game if you cannot make the re-arranged date. The club are, however, happy to consider any requests for cash refunds if you cannot make the re-arranged date or are unable to attend a different home game.”

Any Portsmouth supporters unable to make the re-arranged fixture should contact Portsmouth’s ticket office.

