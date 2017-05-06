Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren answers fans’ questions

Ahead of Friday’s press conference with Ziya Eren, we asked Crawley Town fans to send us their questions for the owner.

Below are the questions posed and the names of who asked them, together with his answers given through interpreter and director, Selim Gaygusuz.

Wayne Traylen: What made him appoint Dermot Drummy in the first place when he had no league experience?

Answer: “Mr Drummy’s history was he managed at top level academies and although it was his first job in the football league, he didn’t come from being a doctor or from marketing or a shopkeeper.

“We didn’t have a core of players, only three players on contract, we brought in a complete scratch squad of about 25/28 new players and Mr Drummy was the right person to be leading a young squad.

“If we had a very young manager, then maybe we wouldn’t be in this position in the league.

From Bruce Wells: Are you going to provide a decent sized transfer/wage budget to whoever comes in as new manager?

Answer: “The budget will stay the same - we increased it by 30 per cent last season and did not refuse any requests for spending either on or off the pitch.

“I am not looking to decrease it or increase it this season.

“Anything which comes from the transfer or sale of players I am looking to include in the budget.”

Alison McMullan: “Do you feel the club is still on track for your timescales given when you first came?

Answer: “I am looking to decrease the amount of years planned to reach the Championship from eight to ten to move it downwards to six to eight years.”

Paul Dinsdale: “Are you looking to challenge for play-offs with an experienced manager this season?”

Answer: (see answer to next question, below)

Warren Lucy: What were the owner’s aims for this season and what does he see as the goal for next season - play-offs?

Answer: “I would have wanted to have finished higher in the league.

“At the start of the season all the bookmakers had us as their favourites for relegation from League 2 but at the end of the first half of the season I personally had aims for us to finish in the play-offs.

“The aim of the manager will be decided by the board. My aim is for any manager I bring in to the club is to be successful.

“It is important it is someone young, active on the line and passionate with the players. I want someone who actually knows the town, the fans, the expectation and the club.

“I can guarantee next season will be much better than this season.”

Paul Dinsdale: Is there a more effective marketing plan to drive higher ticket sales and what is the plan for the next 12 months?

Answer: “I have increased the budget by 30 per cent from the previous season and the money raised through sponsorship income is up by 22 per cent from prevous seasons.

“Maybe by not as much as expected, our fans have also increased.

“I am also in talks with the council and will increase the budget to renew certain areas of the stadium and to increase capacity.

“Everything in football comes with success. The limited number of fans was my responsibility because our success in football was not as high as expected.

“When we become champions, this stadium’s capacity will not be enough.”