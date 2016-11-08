Crawley Town player Clifford praises ‘intelligent’ team-mate Collins

Crawley Town midfielder Billy Clifford has praised team-mate James Collins for bring an ‘intelligent player.’

The former Chelsea youngster is developing a good relationship with the former Northampton Town and Shrewsbury marksman.

Crawley Town's James Collins. Picture PW Sporting Photography SUS-160611-220152001

And their understanding paid dividends on Saturday by setting up Clifford to score the equaliser for Crawley against Bristol Rovers druing their 1-1 draw in the FA Cup on Saturday with a well-worked move from a pass from Lewis Young which was dummied by James Collins, allowing the ball to roll through to Clifford who then finished.

Clifford said: “Me and Collo have a good relationship on and off the pitch and we work closely together in training. It’s something we work at every day at the training ground.

“He’s a very intelligent player but he is not the quickest - I don’t think he will mind me saying that, so he has to be a couple of yards quicker upstairs.

“It’s always difficult when you go down to ten men, especailly against a team like Bristol Rovers.

“But I felt the lads showed great character and team spirit and if it wasn’t for the Red card we’d have gone on and won.”

