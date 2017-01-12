Crawley Town’s Bawling hoping goals and hard work can help him break into starting XI

Crawley Town midfielder Bobson Bawling wants to build upon his two goals on Tuesday night during their 3-1 win in the Sussex Senior Cup against Whitehawk and force his way into the League 2 starting XI.

The former Watford youth has been used mainly from the bench during his two and a half years at the club since being signed in July 2014 by John Gregory.

Crawley Town 2016-17 Bobson Bawling SUS-160729-165434002

Bawling, 21, said: “It’s always good to get goals in your game because it boosts your confidence as well as a player.

“I feel the performance especially in the first half was very good from our side.

“I thought our performance in the second half lacked a bit of quality, especially in front of goal.

“I had a chance which I missed from which I should have scored. But overall it was a good performance, we stuck to our gameplan.

Bobson Bawlling celebrates with Jason Banton. Crawley Town v Whitehawk. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-171101-091725001

“Obviously getting into the starting team is the aim. It’s good to get game-time, 90 minutes.

“I showed out there that when I get into good positions I can get goals as well.

“The harder I work, the luckier I get and I hope to get into the starting team very soon. I am just goinbg to keep working hard.

Bawling would not go as far as to predict Crawley could reach the play-off spots but believes they can use a good start to 2017 to go on a run.

He said: “We got off to a great start to the New Year and I feel the team is doing well in training and everything around is uplifting.

“I feel if we can continue the form we can get some good results and who knows where we will be at the end of the season.

“It’s too early to say we will reach the play-offs. I’m superstitious and would rather not say, because I don’t want to jinx it so we will have to see where we are, but we have enough quality to do so as well.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.