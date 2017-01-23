Crawley Town’s game against Portsmouth rearranged

Crawley Town have rearranged their game against Portsmouth which was called off on Saturday due to a frozen pitch.

It will now take place on Tuesday, March 7, kick-off 7.45pm.

Any fans who cannot to make the new date should contact the Crawley box office in person or by calling 01293 410000.

A total of 5,000 tickets had been sold for the original game which had to be postponed.

They are not offering cash refunds, instead they will change tickets for an alternative home game if you cannot make the re-arranged date.

Portsmouth supporters who bought tickets but cannot make the new sate should contact the Pompey box office.

