Crawley Town’s Josh wants to inflict Payne on his former club Cheltenham

Crawley Town midfielder Josh Payne is looking forward to facing his former club Cheltenham on Good Friday, where he has fond memories.

As a youngster he went there on loan from his contracted club West Ham.

Crawley Town's Josh Payne. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170502-200903001

The 26-year-old said: “I played there for three months when I was 17 it was my first loan.

“I scored on my debut. it was a lovely club and I have happy memories there.

“Martin Allen was the manager - people say different things about him but he was brilliant.

“They got the best out of me and it’s nice to see them back in the football league.

Crawley Town Football Club's Josh Payne at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. July 25, 2016. EDITORIAL USE ONLY James Boardman / Telephoto Images SUS-160408-172106002

“I will be putting old sympathies aside and am looking forward to this game - I was injured when we played them before so it will be my first time.

“They are going to be fighting for their lives.

“We have three games in a row which I expect to be very tough physically.

“If we match them with our desire we can get a good result.”

Josh Payne. Crawley Town FC. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160718-114308001

Payne is hoping to establish himself in the side after getting back to fitness following a long period on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

He said: “The start was good but then I cracked a bone and had an ankle ligament injury which kept me out for 14 weeks.

“It was difficult being out for so long and since I came back it has not been easy to keep my place as there’s a lot of competition at the club - we have a lot of midfielders and a variation of styles. The competition is very healthy - it keeps everyone on their toes when you put on the shirt.

“I like the style of football here and like to link with the attackers with my passing and like to make things happen.”

Payne has recently impressed in spectacular style at Crawley by scoring the winner from a free-kick at Wycombe Wanderers and setting-up two others also from free-kicks against Leyton Orient.

Before coming to Crawley he scored 15 goals in three seasons for Woking and Eastleigh.

He revealed he has always enjoyed success from his free-kick taking.

Payne said: “Free-kicks have always been a source of goals for me in my career.

“I don’t mind taking them, although I know there’s others who like to take them.”