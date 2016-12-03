Crawley Town slump to 5-0 defeat at Yeovil

Crawley Town’s hopes of pulling together a sustained winning run were wrecked this afternoon at Yeovil Town where they slumped to a 5-0 defeat in the league.

The Reds had looked good in their victory over against Grimsby Town last Saturday and followed it up with an expected Sussex Senior Cup win on Tuesday.

But while both sides shared the possession, it was Yeovil who proved more clinical in front of goal and notched up three times as many attempts on goal.

The damage was done in the first half as Yeovil chalked up 11 attempts on goal (five on target) to Crawley’s four (one on target).

However, Crawley looked more likely to open the scoring and saw a Jordan Roberts effort fly over the bar.

This was after the dangerous Tom Eaves had messed up a golden chance in the box for the home side.

But Eaves made amends shortly after, latching on to a shot by Ryan Dickson and firing home on 13 minutes.

Just quarter of an hour later it was 2-0 to Yeovil with Ryan Hedges scoring following more good work from Eaves.

Crawley bounced back and had saw Josh Payne fire just wide and a Jordan Roberts free kick flash over the crossbar.

Glenn Morris pulled off a superb save for Crawley to deny Eaves who then hit the crossbar with a follow-up shot.

However, the pressure finally told as Otis Khan was set up by Hedges and made it 3-0 shortly before the break.

Changes had to be made and Enzio Boldewijn and Bobson Bawling replaced Andre Blackman and Aryan Tajbkahsh.

But just five minutes later it was 4-0.

Morris produced a great save to thwart Hedges, only for Khan to nip and grab his second off the rebound.

Roberts was replaced by Conor Henderson on the hour.

Shortly after, Adi Yussuf forced a good save out of the home keeper Artur Krysiak.

Francois Zoko came on for Eaves with 20 minutes to go and quickly made his mark with Yeovil’s fifth.

Crawley finished the stronger but were unable to grab a consolation goal.

This makes it a fourth straight awat defeat in the league.

Yeovil Town: Artur Krysiak, Liam Shephard, Alex Lacey, Nathan Smith, Ryan Dickson, Kevin Dawson, Alex Lawless, Ben Whitfield, Otis Khan, Tom Eaves, Ryan Hedges. Subs: Bevis Mugabi, Francois Zoko, Tahvon Campbell

Crawley Town: Glenn Morris, Aryan Tajbakhsh, Alex Davey, Mark Connolly, Andre Blackman, Josh Payne, Jimmy Smith, Adi Yussuf, Billy Clifford, Jordan Roberts, James Collins. Subs: Enzio Boldewijn, Bobson Bawling, Conor Henderson