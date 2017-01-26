Crawley Town target Hunt expected to join Oldham on loan

Crawley Town target Rob Hunt is expected to snub Reds and join Oldham on loan.

Head coach Dermot Drummy is interested in bringing the promising 21-year-old full-back to the Checkatrade Stadium to boost his squad.

Seagulls this week strengthened their squad by bringing in Canadian Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea, freeing-up Hunt to gain Football League experience.

However there were several clubs keen to sign him and although not yet confirmed, it is understood he will go to the Latics to play in League One.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said today at their press conference: “We’ve brought in Fikayo Tomori, which allows us to put Rob Hunt out on loan.

“That was the thinking with Rob in the summer but because of where we were, we didn’t get that opportunity and he’s developed well in the first team group and that has been a plus for him.

“There’s nothing confirmed but we’re very confident he’ll go somewhere in the next couple of days.”

