Crawley Town to move players out for make space for new signing

Two Crawley Town players could leave the club this week to make way for a new signing.

Head coach Dermot Drummy revealed he must reduce the outgoings before he can add further to the squad.

He said: “I will probably add one more - it took me time to look at Conor Henderson and Sanchez Watt and that (Watt) could be a possibility.

“If I’m honest we have probably got to move a couple players on unfortunately to help our wage bill, so we can pay others, that’s the situation we are in.

“That may happen in the next week and then when we’ve done that I can look at targets.”

Former Leyton orient star Dean Cox has already been recruited during the current transfer window and ex-Arsenal youth Conor Henderson, who is on a month-by-month contract is expected to sign a permanent deal until the end of the season.

