Crawley Town to pay FA fine for losing control against Newport

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has defended his team as wanting to play ‘creative’ football, despite the club being charged by the FA for indiscipline during their game against Newport on Saturday.

Reds are to be fined for their part in the lack of discipline showed during their 3-1 win.

Tempers flair in Crawley Town's match against Newport County (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161217-193541008

During the game referee Nick Kinseley showed 13 yellow cards - eight to Newport and five to Crawley.

During the heated battle, tempers were raised and there was a melee between the two teams following a challenge on Reds winger Jordan Roberts by Exiles captain Scot Bennett.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy said: “I want our players to be physical, to be fair and I want them to be creative.

“I don’t endorse anything but our players have got to look after themselves.

“I think we’ve got fined by the FA, along with Newport on Saturday for losing control of our game and Kelly (Derham, Crawley Town operations director) asked me if I wanted to appeal it and I said what’s the point of appealing against the FA?

“We are not a team who are intimidating, there’s no really bad tackles in our team and no thugs. We are a team that wants to play creative football.”

