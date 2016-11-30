Crawley Town told to bottle spirit shown and take it to Yeovil

Crawley Town have to bottle it.

Not hitting the bottle, not showing a lack of it, but the spirit they showed in their 3-2 victory over in-form Grimsby Town. Dermot Drummy wants that kept in the jar ready for a run of results.

The head coach admitted a defeat against the Mariners - adding to Reds’ four straight losses and nine-game winless run - would have meant an air of doom and gloom.

But it was quite the opposite after a inspirational showing on Saturday saw Crawley climb up to 16th place in a tight League Two table.

Goals from James Collins and a Jordan Roberts brace - the second direct from a corner - saw Reds win for the first time in League Two since October 1 when they beat Blackpool 1-0.

Drummy said: “I accept that I have to perform as a manager, but as long as fans can see honesty and hard work, I think they will go with you, but it is about results at the end of the day.

“While we are not one of the bigger clubs, I do think on our day we can beat anybody.

“It’s weird. Had we lost on Saturday we could have been bottom had results gone against us. It’s that tight that no-one is getting carried away. Cheltenham did well against us and I looked and then all of a sudden they are bottom.

“We just have to put a run together, worry about ourselves and take stock from a good performance - whatever we had in us to come back from a run of four straight defeats, capture it, stick it in a jar and get it out again against Yeovil.

“I think if you look like a manager that has lost four on the trot then the team might follow suit. You have to have that belief in them and I do believe in them and the way we play.

“We have identified why we have lost, we have given away goals. Teams don’t give us goals, we have to make them.

“That’s really important, but it’s not a criticism, because I pick the team and let Josh Yorwerth go home for reasons, but now I have pulled him back. He is experienced, whereas I played a young guy last week and it was tough on him.

“I look at myself there, the situation is what it is. Don’t get too doom and gloom about it, but stay positive and believe in the players.

“They will take a lot of confidence from it. It is a much nicer weekend as four defeats on the trot is not a good run. Any manager, League 2, League 1, Championship or Premier League, we are all under pressure. I fully accept that.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!