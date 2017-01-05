Crawley Town transfer target falls through

Crawley Town’s head coach Dermot Drummy is seeking other options after his transfer target fell through because the player was over-priced.

The Reds’ boss has previously said he is looking for a full-back and a striker to boost his squad during the January transfer window.

Drummy was hopeful of securing a deal this week but he has backed out because of disagreement over the player’s valuation.

He said: “At this time we have agents offering suitable players to the club.

“It can be a matter of how much I want to pay for someone and if I think they are worth it.

“A deal fell through yesterday when I shut the door on that.

“We have second and third targets and we will have to wait to see what comes up - and often it can be a surprise.”

Crawley have already recruited winger Dean Cox in this transfer window while loanees Alex Davey and Mitch Beeney have returned to their contracted club Chelsea.

