Crawley Town will head to Yeovil with confidence not arrogance

Dermot Drummy says Crawley Town must not get ahead of themselves as they travel to Yeovil Town for their rearranged League Two game on Saturday.

Reds ended their nine-game winless run in all competitions last weekend, with, not only a victory, but an encouraging display against Grimsby Town.

A much-changed squad followed that up with an expected 3-1 Sussex Senior Cup victory over part-time outfit Langney Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Drummy has pointed out they will travel to Huish Park in a buoyant mood, but reiterated that it definitely won’t be an arrogant attitude.

He said: “We go there with confidence, but you can’t let that become arrogance.

“We have had one good win, so let’s get that next win and not think it is problem solved. It’s not, we have to keep that mentality going at Yeovil.

“A winning team is a winning team and they will take strength from how they played. Tactically, I go out to attack teams with a side that can perform, they are not too many games that I worry about the opposition it’s more about us and how we attack them.”

The game has been hastily rearranged after the original game on Tuesday, November 22, was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch due to Storm Angus effecting Somerset.

Reds have no new injury concerns with just Joe McNerney still sidelined as he regains fitness after an explorative knee operation.

