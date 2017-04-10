Crawley winger Cox’s goal delight soured by final result against Plymouth

Crawley Town winger Dean Cox finally got off the mark with his first goal for the club.

The former Brighton player and Haywards Heath resident was released by Leyton Orient in September but endured a long delay before he was allowed until the transfer window reopened in January.

Crawley Town FC v Plymouth Argyle FC. . Pic Steve Robards SR1706831 SUS-170804-160438001

During this time he kept himself fit by training with Reds and also playing on loan in the Ryman Premier League for Burgess Hill Town.

Having given Reds the lead with his 28th minute strike, he said: “It doesn’t really count for much becuase we lost. We wanted a point at least.

“I thought we played really well and we’ve been punished for a couple of mistakes.

“A great feeling when I scored but ultimately at the end it counts for nothing, we lost the game.

Crawley Town FC v Plymouth Argyle FC. Dean Cox gets opener. Pic Steve Robards SR1706791 SUS-170804-154738001

“We passed them off the pitch. The full-backs and centre-halves for them were just getting it and lumping it. A big man up top just knocking it down.

“For 60 minutes we dealt with that quite well and on the flip-side when we had it I thought when we had it we played some nice stuff.

“But ultimately goals win games and they’ve nicked one at the end and maybe that’s why they are where they are, they are clinical and take their chances when they come.”

Although his delight at scoring was muted by the final result, Cox described his goal.

He said: “I knew when Lewis (Young) got to the byline, I checked my run, came back and it was great ball across, I just had to get a good connection and fortunately for me it’s gone in and I was delighted.

“Obviously a sour taste after that. We should have got at least a point.”

Cox disagreed with the sending-off decision affecting James Collins.

He said: “Maybe the decision with Collo looked a bit soft in he’s trying to hold him off. The referee said he caught him in the chin.

“That’s another kick in the teeth because we don’t have Collo on Friday (against Cheltenham).”