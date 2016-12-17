Delighted Drummy: ‘This was a big win under pressure against difficult opponents’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy was delighted with his side’s display during their 3-1 victory against Newport County.

The two sides went into half-time level at 1-1 following goals by James Collins in the third minute and in the 33rd minute by Newport’s Joss Labadie.

Reds then started the second half brightly with two goals in six minutes by Josh Yorwerth and Jimmy Smith.

Finally in the 95th minute Newport had a goal disallowed even though Rhys Healey thought he had scored on the rebound from the penalty spot.

He said: “A very big win against a difficult side. I thought the first half was very tense. Our rhythm was disrupted even through we got the first goal.

“Half-time I said we have to remember the values and ethics we have here.

“We had to fight and we got the goals against difficult opponents who have beaten Carlisle and drawn with Plymouth.”

Drummy refused to criticise Newport for their physical tactics which led to them receiving nine out of a total of 13 yellow cards awarded.

He said: “I talk about Crawley Town, I am the manager of Crawley Town and I am proud of what we do, that is my comment and have no problem with Newport.”

Drummy added: “Lady luck was on our side tonight I think with the penalty. Glenn (Morris) made a save in the first minute.

“You’ve got the proud we actually saw the game through. We kept playing under pressure.

“We played some delighted football second half with our combination play from the back to the front - to a man to was a very good performance.”

