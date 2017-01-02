Dermot Drummy: ‘We deserved to beat Yeovil after being unlucky at Plymouth’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy praised his side for clinching a 2-0 win against Yeovil to complete a busy three matches in eight days.

The three points was sweet revenge for a humiliating 5-0 defeat in Somerset against the same side just four weeks ago.

Josh Yorwerth opened the scoring after 29 minutes when he headed in a corner by Dean Cox.

James Collins scored his 100th goal of his career to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot ten minutes later after Enzio Boldewijn was brought down by Otis Khan.

Drummy reckoned the team played well over the festive season, without getting what they deserved in defeats at Leyton Orient (3-2) and Plymouth (2-0).

Drummy said: “If you took away the first half at Orient, we played really well over the period and not got our just rewards, we deserved a point at Plymouth.

“Today against a really tough side - they are fighting for points: very physical, very direct.

“First 15 minutes we were under pressure and then we got to play our football.

“We played enough to get the goal with Josh - another great header and then Collins with the penalty.

“Collins’ penalty was maybe fortuitous, but after Plymouth, anything was deserved.”

Drummy praised his midfielders for their contribution to the team’s performance.

“With Josh (Payne) and Jimmy (Smith) they are very important. If they play in that balance get on the ball we go forward.

“They picked up the second ball in the 20th minute and we started to play and Billy (Clifford) got in the game, Dean (Cox) got his touch and started moving - he gets in great positions.”

