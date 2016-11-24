Drummy: Bad run has coincided with defensive injury woes

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy says it is no shock that their nine-game winless run has coincided with injury woes in the back four.

Reds last tasted victory in League Two at home to Blackpool on October 1 and three days later in the Checkatrade Trophy at Charlton.

That was during with a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions in which Joe McNerney and Mark Connolly started all but one game as a centre-half pairing.

Recent injuries to the pair along with enforced changes at left-back have seen a much-changed and young line-up in the defensive quarters - including Alex Davey, Addison Garnett and Chris Arthur all coming into the side.

The impressive Lewis Young - a once make-shift right-back at Reds - is the only defensive player to start all-but one match in the back-four this season.

Drummy has stressed that they must cut-out the simple errors if they are to start winning games again, but also pointed out that they need to get back to a consistent and experienced foundation.

He said: “We have been working on eradicating errors, every week we work on set-plays, we work on attacking play and work on defending, there is no difference, we make sure the players are aware of the errors.

“We have had two players make errors and performance wise, it hasn’t been good, but that’s the past. My selections, if I change it, will merit players that I think can do a job.

“Sometimes these players will be better off for experiences and they have to learn that, being in and out the team is part and parcel of development.

“We have to defend like we defend against anyone which is mark your men, win your headers and block the cross - it is not one situation. If you keep making errors you will lose games and I have to eradicate individual errors.

“The difference is at the start of the season we were defending well with a steady back four, we have a bit of a rocky period in that back four and the results have changed.

“We have to get that experience back into the defensive side and the way we played when we were winning games no-one was asking about any systems, we were just playing good football.

“That’s the message I am trying to get over to people, that is what we want to do, but it goes without saying, every team that wins, has a good defence.”

