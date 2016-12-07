Drummy looking to bounce back against Coventry

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is looking to his players to show a winning response when they travel to Coventry City tonight.

Reds head to the impressive Ricoh Arena in the Midlands in the last-32 of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Their opponents, who in the past have operated in both the top and second tiers of the Football League, lie 21st in the table and are on a four-match losing run.

Crawley are keen to improve on their dismal 5-0 defeat at Yeovil on Saturday.

Likewise the Sky Blues will want a better showing for their fans following a lastest defeat which was a 4-0 loss to League Two side Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

Reds reached the knock-out stage by beating Colchester United 1-0 at home and Charlton under-23s 2-0 away, plus a 4-0 defeat away to Southampton under-23s.

Drummy said: “The Checkatrade Trophy is a competition we are keen to do well in and on Wednesday we are really looking to bounce back.

“Coventry is a big club in my era - we want to beat them and bounce back.”

Josh Yorwerth and Lewis Young will be back in contention having served their one-match bans during the Yeovil game.

Reds will be without injured striker Matt Harrold and defender Joe McNerney, who is recovering from a knee problem.

