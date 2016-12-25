Drummy looks forward to Leyton Orient game

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is determined his team’s return to Leyton Orient will be productive as well as emotional.

Several of the team, including himself, will be making nostalgic returns to Brisbane Road for different reasons.

Drummy said: “My brother Sean was an apprentice professional there in the early 1970s and I used to watch them.

“I used to play for a Sunday team around the corner, I was a Hackney boy - my brother is going on Boxing Day, it’s the first time he’s been back, so it will be a nostalgic thing for us.

“We go there strong. Orient are a very big club, they are in the wrong end of the table, so they’ll need the result which makes for a good game.

“Ultimately we do attack, we don’t just sit back and try and nick a point, we will try to win the game, so I am looking forward to that.”

Crawley trio Glenn Morris, Jimmy Smith and Dean Cox will also be making returns to Brisbane Road, having all previously played for the O’s.

Cox was a legend at Orient, playing for them over six seasons he scored 59 goals in 275 appearances before leaving the club in September.

Since he joined Crawley after the close of the August transfer deadline, he cannot make his debut for Reds until January 2.

But he is expected to make the trip with Crawley, and in doing so will be able to say goodbye to the Orient fans, which he was not able to do when he left.

Drummy has warned Orient will be difficult opposition.

He said: “They are all going back and I am going back as well in a way as a fan of my brother.

“Matt (Gray) and I went to watch Orient against Exeter and had a good look at them they have a couple of suspensions, but they will be organised under Andy Edwards.

“They have got an attacking force with Jay Simpson who I worked with at Arsenal and know really well and they have got some good players.

“They should be a really a top club in this division and it’s a tough game.

“I think on our day we are a match for anybody and I honestly mean that.

“I want to get to the play-offs. We are on a run and we want to keep this run of keep picking up points and not losing games.”

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/christmas/