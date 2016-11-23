Drummy: Our lads have got to learn quickly

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has warned his young players must learn quickly as they seek to plug gaps in their defence.

Reds are keen to return to winning ways this Saturday when they host Grimsby Town.

James Collins. Mansfield Town v Crawley Town. SUS-161122-141445001

The North East Lincolnshire club is currently five points ahead in sixth place, so it is obviously going to be a tough challenge.

Reds go into the game on the back of a three-match losing streak in league games, following 3-1 defeats against Carlisle, Cambridge and on Saturday, Mansfield Town.

Reds had their game called off at Yeovil last night (Tuesday) due to the affects of Storm Angus, resulting in a waterlogged pitch at Huish Park.

They had already travelling down to the West Country on Monday.

Crawley have been having bad luck with injuries with three central defenders out of action.

Mark Connolly was sitting it out this week, suffering from concussion sustained against Mansfield, who were managed for his first game in charge by former Crawley boss Steve Evans.

Joe McNerney is on the sidelines having had an exploratory operation to his knee and Alex Davey is suffering from a bruised shoulder.

Josh Yorwerth could come in on Saturday, having been recalled from his loan spell at Merthyr Town.

Drummy said: “We have been unlucky with injuries to experienced defenders and we need an additional experienced defender in January.

“We’ve got to deal with it and our lads have got to learn quickly.

“We’ve got to get through this and get a good run going so that by the end of the season we are back in the top of the table.

“Dean Cox coming in to the team in January is a positive move but right now we must stop giving goals away.”

Drummy expects another tough battle against Grimsby.

He said: “Aerial combat is what happens in Division 2 and you’ve got to win your battles.

“They have a new manager (Marcus Bignot) and have just had a great win at Plymouth. They are on a good run.

“I saw them last season and we will try to play good football to try to eradicate their goal threat.”

