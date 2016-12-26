Drummy: Our mistakes gave ourselves a mountain to climb

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy admitted his side’s early mistakes cost them the three points at Orient.

Reds conceded two goals in the first 11 minutes through defensive errors.

They then went 3-0 down at half-time following a controversial penalty.

After the break Crawley fought back to 3-2 and had chances to equalise, but it was the poor early start which gave them a ‘mountain to climb’ according to the Town boss.

He said: “You can’t go to sleep and do the things we did in the first ten minutes.

“You are asking players to do their jobs and they weren’t doing them.

“Sometimes it’s hard as a coach to put your finger on it because I always look at myself first if something goes wrong. I’ll have to say there’s elementary errors again. It gives you a mindset of why is this happening or maybe you can’t do it!

“The players have to wake up, changes were made and I thought we had a much stronger mentality on the pitch.

“But we gave ourselves a mountain to climb when you give the home side two goals and Orient really needed a win.

“Their crowd were flying behind them and our crowd were then second half were flying behind us.

“It’s a great, entertaining game I am sure for the fans but I see it very much as a point lost if I’m honest.

“We have done that a couple of times where players switch off mentally and you look at the elite players like your Chelseas and Arsenals and they have a strong mentality and I have to demand that from them while trying to get them to play football.

“It’s a journey for us at Crawley - we aren’t a club that aren’t going to come and win any game without fighting.

“They responded to to being 3-0 down and to what was said at half-time but I still feel we needed to be more composed in the heat of battle.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.