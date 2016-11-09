Drummy: Our slow start was ‘calamitous’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy admitted going 2-0 down in the first few minutes against Southampton was ‘calamitous.’

Goalkeeper Yussuf Mersin pushed the ball into his own net in only the third minute, before the Premier League side scored again through Siph Mdlalose on nine minutes.

Southampton added a third before the break through Callum Slattery before scoring a fourth in the 77th minute with a well-taken goal by Olufela Olomola. Drummy said: “It was disappointing in terms of being the first to start.

“We were giving goals away for fun in the first five minutes, it’s calamitous!

“Don’t ask me to explain, I can’t - we had three of the back-four out and they’ve been playing to a high tempo.

“It was tough on the boys when you go 2-0 down to keep playing and Southampton got their tails up.

“Great to see Matt Harrold back, I thought he did really well, you can see his experience, the way he takes up positions.

“Addison Garnett was great because he had to open up a gear and has come through without a problem.

“Jordan Roberts has come through it without a problem and was trying to get his touch and his wind because they’ve been out of a long time and this was an ideal game to bring them back into.”

