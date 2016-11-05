Drummy praises Crawley’s ‘super performance’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy praised his side for showing ‘character’ to take the game to their League One opponents.

He said: “I am really proud of them because they are a Division One side and after 30 minutes we took the game to them.

“They are a physically strong side of experienced players who are on a good run.

“After the goal, which was a bit disappointing, I thought the move for our goal was what I want to being here.

“Under the cosh we got at them and scored a goal. And that’s character.

“Billy Clifford and Collins and Lewis Young down the wing, was just brains, super football intelligence and we were back in it.

“Second half we just went them and playing so well - I will have to look at the DVD before I comment about Blackman’s sending-off.

“Until we had Andre sent-off, we were flying. The movement was great. The balls I’d asked for across the box, the crowd was roaring.

“Even with the ten men we managed ourselves so well, we kept our discipline and the fans were magificent - it was great to see them out-sing Bristol and I thought well done to our fans!”

Drummy disagreed with the foul decision against Crawley which led to Bristol’s opening goal, but would not criticise referee Darren Deadman.

He said: “If I dispute anything with the referee, it’s like talking to the Mrs, you are never right, are you?

Drummy was delighted with the display, coming against the side who started the day in fifth place in League One.

He said: “The lads are on a high the lads because they know they’ve done well.

“Lewis Young, his energy and his calmness on the ball, Connolly, Davey to head it and block.

“It was just a super performance from us.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!