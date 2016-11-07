Drummy praises Djalo for deputising for Blackman

Crawley Town head coach praised midfielder Kaby Djalo for playing well when filling in at left-back in their FA Cup first round tie against Bristol Rovers after Andre Blackman received a second yellow card for handball.

Reds had to play the last 22 minutes of the game reduced to ten men against a side lying fifth in League One.

Drummy also praised his assistant head coach Matt Gray for recommending Kaby to play in that position for the first time.

He said: “My number two, Matt Gray, does a great job and initially I was going to bring Aryan (Tajbakhsh) on at full-back and bring Kaby off.

“Matt said keep Kaby on for five minutes because he’s a left-sided player, so I said fine, we did and he was balanced and did a sound job.

“So that’s what good number twos do, you get good information from over your shoulder and I make sure I praise them when he does something well, because if they don’t be doing something well I’ll be telling them.

“I think Kaby done OK because his balanced discipline was good, he didn’t go out of position - he was giving the ball up to Adi Yussuf, who had super-strength and was the one who got us back up the pitch, so I was really pleased.”

