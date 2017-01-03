Drummy praises Glenn ‘The Cat’ Morris

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy praised Reds keeper Glenn Morris for his brilliant display to keep a clean sheet against Yeovil.

He said: ”(Assistant manager) Matt Gray calls him ‘The Cat’ and I can understand why.

Crawley Town Football Club's Glenn Morris at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. July 25, 2016. EDITORIAL USE ONLY James Boardman / Telephoto Images SUS-160408-171945002

“What I love about Glenn is he’s working with Yusuf Mersin - so he’s played a game and he’s out here now working.

He’s a very experienced man - he’s come here as coach and now I’ve changed it around and he’s applied himself.

“He’s a good keeper and he’s made some great saves.”

