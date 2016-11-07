Drummy praises skipper Smith for display against Bristol

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy praised captain Jimmy Smith’s hard work in helping Reds earn a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

He also admitted he would have taken a draw beforehand if he had known his side would be reduced to ten men.

Jimmy Smith makes a run through the middle during the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley Town and Blackpool at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. October 1, 2016. Jack Beard / +44 7554 447 461 SUS-160110-160304008

Drummy said: “Jimmy’s a tiger, he’s an engine, he’s running in the right areas and that’s why he’s got a two-year contract, because I think he’s very important to this club.

“We’ve held a side with ten men and we’ve got a result here to go to Bristol Rovers and play.

“Decisions happen on the pitch and you have to react to them, we planned the game really strongly and I thought the reaction of Matt and myself on the line managed the game well.”

He said: “I would have settled for a draw with ten men, absolutely. I thought it was winnable second half. But then with ten men you think let’s get a replay.

“They’re a good side and they (Bristol Rovers) will be waiting for us to come back and we’ll be ready for them.”

