Drummy proud of players efforts despite FA Cup exit

Dermot Drummy revealed he was proud of his players as they exited the FA Cup at League One side Bristol Rovers tonight.

Reds pushed the division-higher Gas all the way to extra-time in the first round replay at a wet Memorial Stadium.

Two goals in the added period saw Rory Gaffney and Matty Taylor complete their braces - the latter coming from the penalty spot and a 4-2 win.

Goals from Matt Harrold and Jordan Roberts both on their returns from injury had twice hauled Reds back into the game at 2-2, which is how it finished after 90 minutes, having twice gone behind to goals from Taylor and Gaffney.

But Reds had to see out the final stages and the added period in make-shift fashion with a limping Adi Yussuf up front, Conor Henderson at left-back and Harrold on the left-wing, although twice had to come off with a bloody face.

Drummy said: “I have gone out of cup ties in worse ways than this and I think the boys really epitomise the spirit of what we wanted.

“Jordan scored a good goal and it’s great to see Matt Harrold back in as the threat up front that I always thought he would be, we were just waiting for him to get fit.

“I was very proud of the two young centre-halves to go through a tough game against very good moment, while Jimmy (Smith), Billy (Clifford) and Kaby (Djalo) were really trying to play against a high tempo side.

“The spirit to keep going was superb. Matt Harrold with a broken nose to back come on was brilliant. That spirit, we can harness that, get it in the team and crack on with the league campaign.

“It’s just the third goal that I think I need to look at. I was disappointed that went in and how it went it. It changed the game as being the home side their tails are up.

“To be fair to them they hit the post a few times and had us on the rack, but we showed fantastic spirit.

“Whilest I am happy in one aspect I am not happy we are giving goals away from set-plays, so there are things to work.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!