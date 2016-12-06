Drummy: The whole team played badly at Yeovil

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy said his side gave a bad team performance all-round against Yeovil.

He did not blame any particular players as he thought the whole team should take responsibility for a poor display.

Reds trailed 3-0 at half-time through goals by Yeovil’s Tom Eaves, Ryan Hedges and Otis Khan.

The home side added two more in the second half when Khan and Francois Zoko increased the goal tally.

Drummy said: “It was a bad team performance - no-one came out with credit.

“We have to up our game mentally to what we did against Grimsby.

“It wasn’t a perfomance we could be proud of.

Drummy did not attribute the heavy defeat to the absence of two players who would have been expected to play.

He said: “Josh Yorwerth and Lewis Young were both suspended, but you can’t blame it on that.

“I don’t want to criticise individuals as everyone in the team has got to improve on that.”

“We have got to correct it, we can’t make the same mistakes again. I think the players know that themselves.”

