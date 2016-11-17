Drummy to ‘live and die’ by philosophy in changes hint

Dermot Drummy has hinted he will replace players that can’t handle his passing style as he reiterated he will ‘live and die’ by his way of playing.

Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Cambridge United was not pretty – it was Reds most disappointing defeat of the season in terms of an overall poor display.

A fairly-ordinary visiting side under Shaun Derry eased to a comfortable victory, while Reds looked uncharacteristically flat in attack.

The Reds’ head coach, while refusing any knee-jerk reactions after what was just their second home League Two defeat of the season, has hinted that his side will continue to strive to play the right way and they must be equipped to do that.

Drummy said: “We have to regroup and in adversity you realise that you have to stay strong, you can’t lose your head and start ranting and raving.

“I will have to instil into the players the belief that over the course of the season, we will succeed.

“It’s tough. One goal was conceded by a poor clearance, not by trying to pass out. It’s that fine line of when teams do press you, when to go in behind, or, do we have players to play that game?

“The tough thing is when players aren’t on top of their game or can’t cope with playing out, you have to either improve the player or change the player for the system that you want.

“That doesn’t happen overnight or you go a bit more direct or long.

“Teams will press us and sometimes I don’t say to the boys to play out if there are six or seven pressing, I ask them to go in behind.”

Drummy is aware his young team will make mistakes, but will continue to search for the right players that fit his philosophy.

With rock solid Mark Connolly forced off before half-time against Cambridge, Reds’ defensive frailties shone through in the defeat.

Drummy added: “Sometimes with the decision making on the pitch, the players make the wrong decision, but I have a way of playing that I want and I will live or die by that as I want to improve and get a passing team.

“It’s my job to get players that can do that. It’s not a job you can come in and in one month or six months and change a culture.

“I have to stay strong and positive about it, but also, I have to win, so I do know I need a fine balance.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!