Drummy: We are stronger at the back

Head coach Dermot Drummy is pleased with the way his squad has been performing.

Their 3-1 win against Newport on County was a welcome second successive win and looked a far cry from the sad look shown when playing Yeovil away two weeks ago when they lost heavily, 5-0.

He said: “I am happy with where we are at - we had a dip but we have shown strength of character.

“We’ve been more solid at the back - our back-five has been performing when I have asked them to!Josh Yorwerth had to go away, he’s come back a stronger person, Joe McNerney has had a knee injury, Mark Connolly has been performing.”

