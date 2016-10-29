Drummy: ‘We didn’t stop their goal threat’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy was disappointed with his side’s defending and finishing during their 3-1 defeat at Carlisle United.

He was not happy his players allowed second-placed Carlisle to score three ‘poor goals’ during the first half from which it proved too much to recover.

Lewis Young makes a run through the middle of the field during the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley Town and Colchester at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. September 27, 2016. Jack Beard / +44 7554 447 461 SUS-160927-214527008

Drummy said: “It’s obvious but we need to defend better and take our chances.

“It was a fair result - we gave goals away early on and their third goal killed the game.”

“They were poor goals and we didn’t stop the threat which we knew was coming and we had worked on.”

Drummy noted an improvement after the break when they did not concede any more goals and managed to score one.

He said: “We showed a very good attitude in the second half and we created a lot of chances.

“I was really pleased with the players in the second half. The attitude to try to take the game to them and not die was admirable.”

Drummy praised Lewis Young, his skipper Jimmy Smith and young Chelsea loanee Alex Davey, who played instead of the injured Joe McNerney.

The Reds boss said: “Lewis Young did very well, Jimmy was very industrious in midfield and Alex Davey, although he didn’t have the best of games, it was good experience for him. He’s a young lad learning his trade.”

