Drummy welcomes home FA Cup tie as incentive to beat Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has welcomed the opportunity of a second round home tie in the FA Cup - if they progress.

Reds have drawn the winners of a battle between two non-league clubs, National League Barrow and Taunton Town from the Southern League Division 1 South & West in the second round.

The tie will be held over the weekend of December 3-4, but to be there they must themselves first overcome the considerable threat of fifth-placed League One side Bristol Rovers tonight.

Drummy warned: “We’ve got to get over Bristol Rovers, which is tough. If we can get there the fact we are at home is a massive incentive.”

“We’ve got to manage the crowd and try to not to concede a goal in the first 15-20 minutes. It’ll be a game of two halves.

“We’ve held a side with ten men and we’ve got a result here to go to Bristol Rovers and play.

“Decisions happen on the pitch and you have to react to them, we planned the game really strongly and I thought the reaction of Matt and myself on the line managed the game well.”

Drummy admits he would love a place in the third round, perhaps a possible tie against one of his former clubs from the Premier League.

He said: “The opposition is there, with the financial benefits for the club and it will liven up the town!

“Arsenal would be a dream, going home to them. And certainly Chelsea I have an affection there as well. Those would be the two ties if we can dare to dream.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!