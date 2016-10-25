Ex-Arsenal duo Henderson and Watt may sign this week

Crawley Town could sign ex-Arsenal duo Conor Henderson and Sanchez Watt this week to help cover injuries.

Reds have around a third of their squad unavailable with Matt Harrold, Josh Payne and Jordan Roberts all injured.

Jason Banton has been suffering from a virus while recent signing Dean Cox cannot play until January since he signed after the end of the transfer window.

On top of these, Addison Garnett has just started training following a hamstring strain while Bobson Bawling and Mark Connolly were forced to come off the field during Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Henderson and Watt are both former Crawley Town players and have been training with Reds and have impressed head coach Dermot Drummy.

He said: “We haven’t got anyone who is going to come back straight away.

“I will have a nice headache when they all get fit and when Dean Cox comes in and we have loads of attacking options.

“I know them (Henderson and Sanchez) and they have come in as they are without a club and I want to help them if they are hungry to perform there is no reason why I can’t do them a short-term contract if it suits both parties.

“If it suits I could sign them on a seven-day (rolling contract) on Tuesday, Danny Pappoe’s on that.

“I think the injuries are just unlucky and we haven’t got a reserve side and with the budget we have we have done well to keep these players going.”

