Ex-Arsenal midfielder Conor Henderson joins Crawley Town until end of season

Crawley Town Town have signed former Arsenal player Conor Henderson’s until the end of the season.

There will then be an option of extended further for another season.

DM151095a.jpg. Crawley Town FC team, August 2015. Conor Henderson. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150408-224514008

Henderson, 25, joined the Reds in November on a short-term contract after impressing on trial during October.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Conor brings football intelligence and brings a physicality, but what I asked him to bring is a winning mentality, which I didn’t think was evident in Conor, and I’ve known him since he was a young boy.

“He came in my office and we had a good talk and I looked into his eyes and I had to answer myself if he has that desire.

“He was at a time in his career when the phone wasn’t ringing and we’ve now given him an opportunity because I think he is potentially a very good player.

“I don’t see any reason if he keeps on performing why he can’t be here next season as well.”

Henderson had already spent time at the club during the 2014/15 season where he made 22 appearances scoring two goals.

Since joining the club earlier in the season, he has appeared in Sky Bet EFL Two, the Emirates FA Cup and the Sussex Senior Cup - scoring four times in the latter.

