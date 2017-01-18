Ex-Chelsea coach Drummy recognises great work by Crawley Town general manager Talbot

Reds boss Dermot Drummy highlighted the work of long-standing club stalwart Bruce Talbot for coming up with the Pay What You Can scheme which brought in 2,000 extra fans to watch the Hartlepool game.

The former Chelsea under-21s head coach also stressed there’s now a feel-good factor around the club between the supporters, the players and the staff.

Crawley Town general manager Bruce Talbot SUS-170118-160322002

Drummy revealed the atmosphere created by the bumper 4,266-strong crowd made for an exciting experience.

The ground-breaking scheme to remove ticket prices for one game and to allow everyone to make a voluntary donation of at least one pound was given plenty of exposure in the local press and social media.

Drummy said: “Bruce is now general manager - it was his initiative, then pushed superb by (commercial manager) Graham Wright and the commercial team, who have been working so hard.

“There’s a good vibe around the club, the players and the fans and I think that’s what we’re working to.

Crawley Town are holding a Pay What You Can day on Saturday v Hartlepool. Manager Dermot Drummy, Assistant Manager Matt Gray, Operations Directior Kelly Derham and Captain Jimmy Smith. Pic Steve Robards SR1700127 SUS-170901-154333001

“When Bobson (Bawling) goes on the attack it was brilliant because I could hear the roar of the crowd and I was excited.

“We want to give value for money, we know we are a family club which cares.

“We have to perform - it’s a performance-based industry, I recognise that, but I am so happy we can be doing it in a really positive way.

It’s absolutely progress, there have been periods where we haven’t been on a good run and we were waiting for players to come back and we had to keep that belief.

“I have learnt a lot in the last six months and I very happy that we are all evolving together.”

