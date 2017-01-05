Ex-Leyton Orient star Dean Cox praised by Drummy on debut

Crawley Town’s head coach Dermot Drummy praised Cox’s display on his debut against Yeovil on Monday.

The former Leyton Orient star set-up the first goal for Josh Yorwerth to head in with a superb corner-kick and generally looked comfortable on the ball.

Drummy said: “I think he inspired the fans. The fans gave him a great reception.

“He needs that love, Dean. He works very hard, he’s very honest and he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He’s a very good player. His quality on the ball and his decision-making is very important to us.

“He’s a very good free-kick specialist. To have someone who can deliver a good corner, it’s very hard to defend that.

“He’s not going to win too many in the air but he’ll deliver the balls in for someone else to win in the air so he is a very important cog in our team.”

Drummy had hinted in the run-up to the game that his new signing might be on the bench for his opening matches as he has not played at League Two level since August.

He explained: “I watched the game at Plymouth and I thought Dean would improve those areas we needed to eradicate by starting rather than going on.

“We knew we had the change to come with Jordan (Roberts), the good thing now is that Jordan is a very influential player for us and there is a place to fight for among wide players.

“I have learnt in my first six months as a Division Two manager here that characters are the prerequisite for success and we are filling the team and the staff with that character.”

