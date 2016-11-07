FA CUP: Crawley draw Non-League opposition while Whitehawk face Northampton Town

Crawley Town have earnt a home draw against Non-League opposition in the second round of the FA Cup.

They face the winners of National League club Barrow v Taunton Town from the Southern League Division One.

First of all though they must beat League One club Bristol Rovers in a replay next Tuesday after drawing the initial tie 1-1 at the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday.

Whitehawk have a home tie against League One club Northampton Town, who are currently sixth in the table.

The Brighton based National League South club are three divisions below their opponents but must first beat Evo Stick Premier League club Stourbridge in their replay, having drawn 1-1 at home at the weekend.

The second round ties will be played over the weekend of December 2-5.

