FA Cup exits mean Yeovil v Crawley clash gets early new date

Crawley Town’s postponed trip to Yeovil Town has been rearranged for Saturday, December 3.

The League Two clash at Huish Park on Tuesday night fell foul of a waterlogged pitch in Somerset as a result of torrential rain from Storm Angus battering the county.

The Glovers’ surface failed a pitch inspection on Tuesday lunchtime with Reds already at the ground after travelling on Monday.

But with both sides already out of the FA Cup after first round exits, the clubs have worked quickly to set the new date for a week Saturday where both would have had free weekends.

Supporters are advised that tickets pre-purchased for the fixture will be valid, but those that can’t make the new date can contact the Yeovil box office on 01935 847 888 to arrange a refund.

