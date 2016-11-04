FA Cup run is massively important and Bristol Rovers are ‘get-at-able’

Dermot Drummy believes another FA Cup run is massively important for Crawley Town and thinks League One Bristol Rovers have chinks in their armour.

Reds host the in-form Gas in the first round on Saturday with a cool £18,000 up for grabs and dangling carrot of progressing a step closer to a high-profile clash.

Head coach Drummy has promised his side will get at their visitors as they bid to progress in the prestigious competition.

He said: “Matt (Gray) and I saw them at MK Dons and we went to Bristol the other night to watch them against Fleetwood. They are a very attack-minded team at home and very quick on the flanks.

“They deliver balls in early, but they are get-at-able, without a shadow of a doubt, we will get at them.

“We have to defend and focus is what we have been doing in the training sessions.

“I see it as a break from the league, but financially as a club we could do with a cup run, like a lot or smaller clubs.

“We are not flush and have to generate money through sponsors and Graham Wright (commercial sales and events manager) and Kelly Derham (operations director), who are doing a great job. We are getting there, but a cup run away to a big club two rounds further can help your budget for next year.

“It’s massively important and everyone in the lower leagues will be telling you that. It’s about dreaming and when Arsenal or Chelsea come in, we want to be in that draw.”

Reds have a rich history in the FA Cup after two fifth round exits to Manchester United at Old Trafford and Stoke in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Drummy admits he even got a shock at joyous scenes after the club put up a video on it’s social media feed this week.

He added: “Alex Stedman (club media assistant) has done a motivational tweet and it surprised me if I am honest. I find it brilliant that this club were reaching those heights with Steve Evans, going to Old Trafford and hitting the bar.

“That 1-0 defeat was a fantastic performance and the Crawley fans behind the goals. I thought wow, but we have to do well in the cups and that will happen, it is just not going to come - we have to make it happen.”

