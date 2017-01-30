FAN’S VIEW: Away results and support need a boost

Crawley Town might be flying at home in terms of results this season, but away from home it really is a different kettle of fish.

Another lacklustre performance on the road at Notts County at the weekend gave us Reds fans another wasted day out.

Having seemingly rescued a point with an absolute wonder-strike from 30 yards from super striker James Collins with four minutes left, we then managed to concede a stoppage-time goal that consigned us to yet another away defeat.

Something needs to change on the road and I’m sure Dermot and Matt will be doing all they can to find a winning formula away.

Having said that I’ve been fortunate enough to see us win at Charlton, Exeter and Crewe this season, but these away results are a rarity for the loyal traveling Reds fans.

It would be great to see some new faces away from home.

I have this week created an event on the ‘CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE’ facebook group, to try and take a large away following to ‘Barnet’ on Saturday 11th March. It would be fantastic to see a huge Red Army descend on this game.

Something needs to be done to boost away support and as it’s a nice local one, I’m hoping we can take in excess of 500 supporters to the game, numbers that we haven’t seen in recent seasons on the road.

Talking of away games, the Crawley Town away travel providers G&H have announced that all under-16s who book on their coaches to away games will now travel for just £10 for the rest of the season.

This has been achieved thanks to a generous financial donation by Reds fan Allan Porterhouse. This is a superb offer and an absolute fabulous gesture by Allan.

This coming Saturday we’re back at fortress Broadfield with a home game against Stevenage, who like ourselves are a product of a 1946 government act to create eight new towns within a 30-mile radius of London.

Like us, Stevenage struggle to attract big support, with average gates of around 2,000 very similar to Crawley.

This in part is due to the football supporting public of these towns following predominately London clubs due to family generations sticking to their roots.

It is a fact that runs true with many Crawley fans that I know.

We do mostly have alliances to other clubs, due to family loyalty and the fact that we have only had a football league club in the town for six years now.

It takes time to build a fan base, it certainly won’t happen overnight.

People who know me know I’m also a Hammer, thanks to my dad’s connections with East London. So I’m used to seeing my teams lose!

What I have found though is that more and more people are turning their backs on the overpriced Premier League and supporting their local lower league clubs.

It’s fantastic to see and I for one would rather spend a cold wet Tuesday night at the Checkatrade rather than eating prawn sandwiches at The Olympic Stadium!