FAN’S VIEW: Classy Clifford needs consistency

I have been following Crawley since 1988 and enjoyed following the likes of Tony Vessey, Cliff Cant, Paul Fishenden and Craig Whitington at Town Mead as a child.

I have a season ticket and also attend a number of away matches.

I will be using this column to talk about the general atmosphere at the club, players who have made an impression on me and the experience of away games.

After a run of four league games without a win, there was some scepticism in a busy Reds Bar before today’s game.

Early kick-offs sometimes do strange things to people and referee Darren Deadman seemed to still be in his pyjamas during the game.

A lot of the early noise involved supporter displeasure at some of his decisions.

The goal Bristol Rovers scored was from a free-kick after Jimmy Smith won the ball.

The red card for Andre Blackman also looked soft, although his recent general lack of discipline in general means Chris Arthur should be given an extended run now.

It was great to see Billy Clifford score his first goal for the club.

He is a very good player on the ball and sometimes the game seems too easy for him.

When he plays his natural game he is a real asset to the team.

Today could give him the confidence to add consistency to his game.

He otherwise has the ball-skills, vision and technical ability to play at a higher level.

Clifford is one of a number of players who Dermot Drummy has brought in over the summer who have improved the way we play.

Last season ended abysmally and Drummy has so far done a great job in putting the foundations in place for future success.

We were more than a match for a very good Bristol Rovers side in this game and looked like we might score a second when it was 11 v 11.

If we can now play like that consistently, and take more of our chances, we will be fine this season.

